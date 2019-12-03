Robert Griffin III surprises Kyle Shanahan with stiff arm after Ravens win over 49ers





It's funny how things come back around.

Immediately after the Ravens' Week 13 victory over the 49ers on Sunday, conversations on Twitter began to surface surrounding Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III and San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan.

During postgame celebrations the camera showed a quick glimpse of what looked to be RG3 catching Shanahan by surprise with a stiff arm followed by a simple dap.

However, it was all out of love. In fact, RG3 made his way through the crowd to find Shanahan and show his respect.

What many may have forgotten in the moment is that the two have quite a bit of history together during their time in Washington.

When Washington traded up to select Griffin with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, Shanahan was the offensive coordinator. That same year Griffin was named 2012 AP Rookie of the Year after throwing for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while also adding 815 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns.

Unfortunately, a knee injury in the playoffs ended up hindering his potential, and Shanahan was fired after the 2013 season.

So Sunday was the perfect chance for the two to reunite.

