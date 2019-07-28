Robert Griffin III suits up for practice despite broken thumb

Ravens quarterback Robert Griffin III practiced on Sunday, broken thumb be damned.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Griffin suited up for practice, the morning after suffering a fractured thumb. He also caught some passes with his uninjured left hand.

Putting on the pads and a helmet is largely symbolic, given that he can’t throw, but it shows what being in the league means to a man who went from second overall pick in the draft in 2012 to out of football in 2017.

Griffin is expected to miss 4-8 weeks due to the broken thumb. His roster spot is presumably safe, although the Ravens will need another quarterback for training camp and preseason reps.