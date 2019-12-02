Robert Griffin III sought out Kyle Shanahan after Ravens beat 49ers

Years before Lamar Jackson took the NFL by storm with his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was drawing up schemes for Robert Griffin III to show off his arm and legs in Washington.

Shanahan, Washington's offensive coordinator under his father Mike when Washington traded up to select Griffin with the No. 2 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, created a read-option offense set for the 2011 Heisman trophy winner's skills. And it worked to near perfection for a short time.

Griffin, 29, was named 2012 AP Rookie of the Year when he threw for 3,200 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions while also adding 815 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns. But a knee injury in the playoffs put a damper on his potential, and Shanahan was fired after the 2013 season.

On Sunday, the two were reunited. RG3 now is Jackson's backup in Baltimore, and the former Pro Bowler made sure to show respect to his former offensive coordinator after the Ravens beat Shanahan's 49ers, 20-17, on a last-second field goal.

Shanahan clearly seemed a bit caught off guard, but Griffin made sure to make it known that it's all love between the two.

Since 2013, Griffin has appeared in only 21 games -- starting just 12 -- and didn't play in 2015 or 2017. He has appeared in four games this season for the 10-2 Ravens, and has thrown one touchdown and one interception. He also has 14 yards rushing on eight carries.

Griffin likely never will be the star he was with Shanahan in Washington again, but the two forever will be connected for those two wild seasons in Washington.

