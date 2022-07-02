Robert Griffin III says Tua Tagovailoa ‘will make a big leap this year’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been a very polarizing figure since he entered the NFL as the fifth overall pick back in 2020. The fanbase and media are completely split on whether or not the team should continue to build around him going forward.

One analyst who has seemed to jump on the Tagovailoa bandwagon this offseason is former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. Last week, Griffin posted a tweet stating that Miami’s signal-caller would be taking a big leap in 2022.

Tua will make a BIG LEAP this year because the @MiamiDolphins set him up for success better than any other young QB. Surrounded by playmakers like Tyreek, Jaylen Waddle, Cedrick Wilson, and Mike Gesicki, IMPROVED PROTECTION and a stable of running backs to show the NFL who he is. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 23, 2022

This week, Griffin joined “The Rich Eisen Show” and was asked to explain his reasoning for his tweet just a bit more.

“Tua really hasn’t had an opportunity to truly go out and show the NFL world who he is,” Griffin said. “Last year, he was throwing the ball in the pocket behind the 32nd-ranked pass-block unit in the league. It seemed like, at times, the coaching staff wasn’t truly sold on him. Whether it was bringing in Ryan Fitzpatrick, or seeming like they wouldn’t let him push the ball down the field even though, like I said before, it just seemed like he didn’t have the time to do so… I just think that they’ve put so many weapons around Tua, and they’ve brought in an offensive-minded head coach in Mike McDaniel that Tua’s got one of two options. He’s either gonna prove that he’s the guy this year, or he’s gonna prove that they need to draft a quarterback next year. I’m on the side of I think he’ll take a big leap because I don’t think he has a choice with all the weapons that they brought in for him…”

Like many Griffin points to the additions that the team has made this offseason. McDaniel’s offensive system, combined with an improved line and more dynamic playmakers, should lead to a better year for the former Crimson Tide quarterback.

What type of numbers could we see from Tagovailoa?

“I think if he goes 25 touchdowns and seven interceptions, I think that’s a great year for Tua,” Griffin said. “The benefit that Tua has that a lot of other quarterbacks don’t is there’s no expectations for a Super Bowl this year for the Dolphins.”

Those aren’t numbers of an elite quarterback in the league, but that’s a quarterback who’s playing safe and playing within a system. Jimmy Garoppolo has been doing a lot of that during his time with the San Francisco 49ers, in an offense that runs the same schemes as Miami’s will.

Griffin goes on to say that he doesn’t believe Tagovailoa needs to lead the Dolphins to the postseason for it to be considered a productive season for him. That’s tough to argue considering they were just a game out last year, and their roster is much improved. Most would probably say that making the postseason is a must this year.

