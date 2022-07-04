Robert Griffin III says he’s ready ready to play, and will remain ready

Robert Griffin III, drafted in the same year that Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins entered the NFL, was out the league in 2021. He’s ready to get back in, at any given moment.

Griffin tells Christopher Williams of KWTX in Waco, Texas that the second overall pick in the 2012 draft still wants to play — and is still prepared to do so.

“I am ready to go right now,” Griffin told Williams. “I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now, I will be ready to play.”

Griffin is 32 years old, which for quarterbacks is downright young. And he ran an unofficial 4.48-second 40-yard dash earlier this year, as part of Rich Eisen’s charity event.

Griffin said at the time that the showing actually resulted in a few teams calling him. To date, he has not had any workouts or offers.

It could still happen. Teams need four quarterbacks for camp. Many still carry three on the active roster. Those that go with two have a third on the practice squad.

Griffin spent four years in Washington (he didn’t play in his final year with the team) and one with the Browns. After going unsigned in 2017, Griffin spent three years as a backup in Baltimore.

Here’s a thought. If Griffin, who currently works for ESPN, doesn’t get a chance to play for an NFL team in 2022, why not consider the XFL? With an exclusive ABC/ESPN broadcast deal, it could make plenty of sense for Griffin to create some film of something other than running in a straight line.

Few quarterbacks who believe that they have NFL chops, and who have performed at a high level in the highest level of football, seem to be inclined to show what they can do in a minor league. Whether it’s Griffin or Tim Tebow or Colin Kaepernick (or even Cam Newton), quarterbacks who have had their NFL careers end sooner than they wanted simply aren’t willing to take a step back — even if it could mean doing enough to take a step forward.

Maybe the money isn’t good enough. Maybe they don’t want to find out the hard way that they aren’t as good as they used to be. Regardless, the XFL or the USFL surely would love to have Griffin if they could get him. It would definitely make either league a lot more interesting to watch.

Robert Griffin III says he’s ready ready to play, and will remain ready originally appeared on Pro Football Talk