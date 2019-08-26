Robert Griffin III says there will be no Andrew Luck comeback: 'He's done'

Robert Griffin III has a lot of love for his "fellow Texas brother" and his "courage" to retire from football to end his cycle of injury and decreasing love of the game.

Much love to my fellow Texas brother.

Stiil remember our time together as Heisman finalists and how we laughed about almost being teammates at Stanford. The decision was only yours to make and I'm glad you have found peace in it. Respect https://t.co/4MQzsyZ9hz

— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 25, 2019

On Monday morning, the Ravens backup quarterback joined ESPN's First Take roundtable with Stephen A. Smith, Roslyn Gold-Onwude and Will Cain. Griffin was quick to share his support and thoughts on Luck's current mindset and decision to retire. Before the segment ended, Cain asked Griffin if he thought Luck would ever return to playing football.

"Phew. I mean, I don't know. I talk to my family, I talk to his family, my mom talks to his mom. I think right now he's really at a place where he thinks he's done with football," Griffin said. "But he could easily change his mind, you know, he's 29 [years old]. Still got a lot of years of football left. I want to play until I'm 45, so he's got a long time to contemplate that decision, but at the same time, right now, he says he's done so you gotta take a man for his word and let him go enjoy his life with his family."

Griffin and Luck were almost teammates at Stanford University, where they were both recruited by then-coach Jim Harbaugh who was pondering the usage of a two-quarterback system.

RG3 was drafted second only to Andrew Luck in the 2012 NFL Draft, and the duo reversed results in Heisman trophy voting with Griffin winning the award. Both stars have had numerous injuries define their seasons and tenure thus far.

