QB Robert Griffin III reportedly joining ESPN as broadcaster

Robert Griffin III is about to embark on a new career, even though he's not giving up his NFL dream just yet. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Griffin is officially moving into broadcasting and is finalizing a deal with ESPN to call games during the upcoming season.

Veteran free agent QB and budding broadcasting talent Robert Griffin III is headed to ESPN, source said. He still wants to play and has an out in his contract if opportunity arises. But he’s a broadcaster now with a very high ceiling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2021

Front Office Sports reported that Griffin will mainly call college football games, but could also be part of ESPN's NFL coverage this season.

Griffin, 31, has spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, backing up Lamar Jackson. He's started just two games in those three seasons and appeared in 14. He still reportedly wants to play if he gets the chance, and has an out in his contract in case that situation should arise.

It's possible that it could. He's a quarterback with seven years of league experience, a former Heisman Trophy winner and the the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year, and could still bring something valuable to a team as a second or third stringer. But considering the excellent notices he's been getting as a broadcaster (Rapoport isn't the only one to say he's got a "high ceiling"), it's not clear what kind of offer would compel him to leave. If he's waiting for a team to offer him a QB1 spot, that out clause probably isn't going to get used.

Griffin has bright future in broadcasting

If RGIII is ready to move fully into broadcasting, it seems like the industry is ready to welcome him with open arms. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported in June that both ESPN and Fox Sports were "blown away" by Griffin's audition. Several sources even told Marchand that Griffin's was "among the top tryouts they have ever viewed."

That "all-time" audition reportedly set off a bidding war between ESPN and Fox Sports, a bidding war that ESPN has apparently won.

