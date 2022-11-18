Robert Griffin III ranks top CFB teams ahead of Week 12

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who is currently an ESPN football analyst, has ranked the five best college football teams ahead of Week 12.

Week 12 of the college football season features a more disappointing slate of games than normal weeks this deep in the season thanks to numerous teams, like LSU and Alabama, scheduling cupcake nonconference opponents ahead of rivalry week.

Two of Griffin III’s Heisman front-runners, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Michigan running back Blake Corum, are big reasons their respective schools are in Griffin III’s top five.

Who does Robert Griffin III rank as the top five teams in the country? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs and the Ohio State Buckeyes?

Ohio State Buckeyes

Robert Griffin III ranks Ohio State as the fifth-best team in the country. This is the most surprising ranking of Griffin III’s top five. Ohio State has the second-most impressive résumé of any team in the nation.

The Buckeyes have wins over Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, and more. Ohio State plays at Maryland in Week 12.

TCU Horned Frogs

TCU has already secured a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Now, the Horned Frogs are looking to defeat Baylor and then Iowa State to close out the regular season undefeated.

Tennessee Volunteers

Griffin III really respects Tennessee. Not many members of the media are ranking the Volunteers over Ohio State. Tennessee has some impressive wins over team like Pittsburgh, LSU, and Alabama. The Volunteers’ lone defeat is on the road at Georgia.

Michigan Wolverines

Robert Griffin III favors Michigan running back Blake Corum to win the Heisman. Additionally, Griffin III gives Michigan a lot of respect despite a weak nonconference schedule. The Wolverines’ top wins are over Maryland, Iowa, Penn State, and Michigan State. The Wolverines control their own destiny and have to win out. Michigan plays Illinois in Week 12 before playing at Ohio State in rivalry week.

Georgia Bulldogs

There’s not much debate. Georgia is the top team in the country. Griffin III doesn’t have any Georgia players on his list of Heisman contenders, but he ranks the Bulldogs as the top team in the nation. Georgia plays at Kentucky in Week 12.

