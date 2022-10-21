Robert Griffin III ranks CFB’s top five before Week 8

Former Heisman winner and Baylor star Robert Griffin III has ranked his top five college football teams before Week 8. Griffin III played in the NFL and is now an ESPN football analyst.

Two of Griffin III’s Heisman front runners, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, are big reasons why their schools are in Griffin III’s top five.

A pair of Robert Griffin III’s top five teams have bye weeks in Week 8. However, Week 8 is still a very good week to watch some college football with several entertaining games.

Who does Robert Griffin III rank as the top five teams in the country? Where does he rank the Georgia Bulldogs?

No. 5 Clemson Tigers

(Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers host the No. 14 Syracuse Orange in Week 8. Clemson’s offense has improved immensely since 2021. The Tigers (7-0) are the favorites to win the ACC. The ACC currently has five ranked teams.

No. 4 Michigan Wolverines

(Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Michigan has Week 8 off. A week ago, the Wolverines blew out Penn State in their best performance of the season.

Michigan running back Blake Corum has 901 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns this season. The Wolverines face rival Michigan State following their bye week.

No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Is Robert Griffin III sleeping on the Georgia Bulldogs? Griffin III does not rank Georgia as the best team in its division. The Bulldogs have had some excellent performances this year.

Georgia (7-0) has a bye in Week 8. The Dawgs play Florida following their bye week.

No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

(Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes host the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 8. Iowa’s offense likely won’t be able to keep pace. However, Ohio State is coming off a bye week and has a big game coming up against Penn State. Will Ohio State overlook Iowa? We don’t think so.

No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

No team in the CFP era has ever given up 49 points in a game and gone on to win a national championship. Tennessee’s incredible, 52-49, win over Alabama marked a potential turning point in the Volunteers’ program.

However, Tennessee faces another major obstacle in a few weeks when the Volunteers travel to Georgia on Nov. 5. Robert Griffin III has the Volunteers ranked as his top team, which is surprising considering their whole body of work. Tennessee hosts Tennessee-Martin in Week 8.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire