Robert Griffin III praises Deion Sanders’ first year leading Buffs

When Deion Sanders was hired as Colorado’s head football coach in December of last year, the expectations for the Buffs began to rise. Some thought he would take his 2023 team to a bowl game while others thought Coach Prime would be lucky to win just three games after a massive roster turnover.

At the end of his first season in Boulder, the Buffs finished with a 4-8 record but were 3-0 out of the gates and emerged into the AP Top 25 with wins over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

The hype was real. Celebrities and national media outlets flocked to catch a glimpse of the wild atmosphere at Folsom Field. While some pegged this season as a disappointment, the Buffs are certainly headed in the right direction.

Over the weekend, former NFL quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III made sure to praise Coach Prime following his first season at CU.

Coach Prime lifted @CUBuffsFootball from 1 win last year to 4 in year 1. From no hope to hope for a bright future. Whether you love him or love to hate him, you watched @DeionSanders team at levels never seen before for a team coming off a 1 win season. Next year will be fun. pic.twitter.com/7vreBFznkz — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 26, 2023

The future is bright for this program, and the move to the Big 12 Conference will be another challenge, but the early returns are strong for Coach Prime’s program.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire