Robert Griffin III and more lineup changes after Ravens' COVID outbreak

The Ravens are soon to be up to double-digit players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list that, as the schedule currently is laid out, may not be able to play in two consecutive games.

The latest report, that Lamar Jackson has COVID-19, has thrown a significant wrench into the Ravens’ plans in a nightmarish week for the league and the Ravens.

The team, and everyone, is hopeful that all staff members and players suffer no serious symptoms or are otherwise significantly impacted by the virus. But as the NFL goes, so must the Ravens.

Depending when a positive test occurred or when a close contact was identified, the Ravens could be without some players on the list for two games on their schedule against the Steelers and then Cowboys.

There are still reportedly three more positive tests to come, meaning potential replacements may need to be replaced, or other starters may need replacements too. It’s a fluid situation in Baltimore right now.

Here are some potential replacements for each player on the COVID-19 list:

Quarterbacks Lamar Jackson, Trace McSorley

Replacements: Robert Griffin III, Tyler Huntley

This is the most notable replacement, both for who the backup is and for who he’ll replace, is Griffin.

Griffin has played in just three games this season and has thrown just two passes and will be the team's starter with Jackson out. His backup figures, as of now, to be Huntley as third-string quarterback Trace McSorley is on the COVID list as well. Huntley spent the entire year on the team's practice squad.

In his third year as a Raven, Griffin has attempted 46 passes and completed 26 for 255 yards. He’s also run for 71 yards on 25 attempts.

In terms of an immediate replacement, Griffin certainly has the veteran leadership and knowledge of the offense to sustain what the Ravens have. Huntley, a rookie, hasn’t ever played in an NFL game, nor has he even dressed for one.

If both Jackson and McSorley will be out for two games, which remains unclear at the moment, it’s possible, if not likely, the Ravens would bring in a practice squad quarterback to give them yet another option if need be.

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins

Replacements: Gus Edwards and Justice Hill

The Ravens lost two heads in their three-headed monster at running back with the loss of Ingram and Dobbins when the team placed them on the Reserve/COVID-19 list earlier this week.

Ingram has 232 yards rushing on 57 attempts so far this season with three touchdowns for an average of 4.1 yards-per-attempt and 29 yards-per-game. Dobbins is the team’s leading back, in terms of total touches both in the run and pass game, and has 380 yards rushing on 72 carries (a 5.3 per-attempt average and 38-yard per-game average) as well as 17 receptions for 103 yards (6.3 yards per reception).

The Ravens have an experienced backup with Edwards, who leads the team in running back carries this season with 85. He’ll be expected to take on the big load with two of the team’s top backs out.

Justice Hill also figures to see significant time, though he’s played in just six games this year and tallied zero catches and one reception. The 2019 draftee has showcased his speed on special teams so far this season but has yet to shine on offense in 2020.

The Ravens could very well bring up rookie Ty’Son Williams off the practice squad to give the team it’s usual assortment of three running backs, but while Ingram and Dobbins are out, the Gus Bus will roll.

Offensive linemen Patrick Mekari and Matt Skura

Potential replacements: Trystan Colon-Castillo, Ben Powers, Bradley Bozeman, Tyre Phillips, Ben Bredeson

This situation, clearly, is the most fluid on the roster right now.

The Ravens lost both Mekari and Skura to the COVID-19 list, both interior offensive linemen that can play center. Meaning, the team has Colon-Castillo, an undrafted rookie, in line as a potential option.

Should the Ravens decide to play offensive line musical chairs, both tackles appear to be set with Orlando Brown Jr. on the left side and D.J. Fluker on the right side. The interior, though, appears to be up in the air.

Mekari was a versatile lineman that could play guard, center or tackle and had done so this season. Skura had just been benched at center, but was playing at a borderline Pro Bowl level a year ago before his devastating knee injury and is certainly a fill-in the Ravens knew well.

Now, there’s a mix as to who could play center. Bredeson had repped drills at center in the past, as has starting left guard Bradley Bozeman. If the Ravens opt to keep Bozeman at left guard in the name of continuity, Colon-Castillo figures most likely to take over at center.

If Phillips, who was projected as a limited participant in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices, is healthy enough after his ankle injury and stint on injured reserve, he could slide in at right guard.

If the Ravens want more experience at center, they could slide Bozeman over and move Bredeson or Powers to left guard and then have the option of Phillips or Powers, who started against the Titans, at right guard.

Either way, the offensive line is in some trouble — especially with left tackle Ronnie Stanley’s season-ending ankle injury.

Defensive linemen Calais Campbell, Brandon Williams and Jihad Ward

Replacements: Everyone left on the defensive line

Without Campbell and Williams, the Ravens will operate as they have in the last few weeks. Ward has played in just six games this season but with the COVID problems along the defensive line, would’ve provided necessary depth.

The starting defensive line figures to be what it was against the Titans: Justin Ellis as a fill-in for Williams, Justin Madubuike as a fill-in for Campbell and Derek Wolfe as the remaining starter. Rookie Broderick Washington was first off the bench for the defensive line starters and figures to play a big role again.

Aside from that, the Ravens could decide to bring up rookie defensive tackle Aaron Crawford from the practice squad. But, like a few on this list, he’s yet to even dress for an NFL game of any kind.

The Ravens can get away with a few of those players on the roster, but unless they have to, you’d figure they’d do their best to mix inexperience with veterans wherever they can.

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee

Replacements: Tyus Bowser and Jaylon Ferguson

McPhee wasn’t a starter, per se, but he played more snaps than Yannick Ngakoue in the team’s loss to the Titans last Sunday. He’s the Ravens’ best edge-setting outside linebacker and that showed against the Titans and Derrick Henry.

Absent McPhee, the Ravens could opt to go heavy along the defensive line and activate Crawford, or they could hope that Bowser and Ferguson fill in his role nicely. Neither of them, however, have shown to have his ability in stopping the run.

The Ravens could rely on Ngakoue more in that case, though he played in just 22 of 70 snaps against the Titans.

Overall:

It’s clear the Ravens are behind the eight-ball in a lot of positions.

With still three more reported positive tests to come, the Ravens could still be faced with more reshuffling, even more than was listed here.

If that’s the case, they’ll have to move things around as they happen. In a way, that’s just like the 2020 season.