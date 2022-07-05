Robert Griffin III has lofty expectations for Mac Jones in 2022 and beyond

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is generating no shortage of hype. After a strong minicamp and his impressive appearances on social media, Jones has helped build expectations for 2022.

Retired NFL quarterback and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III is certainly expecting a big year from Jones.

“Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year,” Griffin wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. “Bill Belichick and the @Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS.”

There’s no doubt Jones had the most impressive rookie season on paper when compared to the rest of the 2021 quarterback class. He led the Patriots to a playoff appearance and a 10-7 record. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns with 13 interceptions. There’s plenty of optimism surrounding Trevor Lawrence, Trey Lance, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson and even Davis Mills. But Jones is the only one who was in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021 — and for good reason. (Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase won the award.)

It will be fascinating to see how this quarterback class evolves, with Jones showing the highest floor. That’s what most expected: Jones was supposed to be the most pro-ready. But there’s plenty of time for his uber-talented peers to develop. The 2021 quarterback class will get to continue their upward trajectory in the year — and years — to come.

