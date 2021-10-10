Robert Griffin III lists MSU RB Kenneth Walker at top of his current Heisman ballot

One former Heisman trophy winner believes Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker is the current favorite to win that same award.

Walker had another huge game on Saturday vs. Rutgers, and that stellar performance has him at the top of Robert Griffin III’s Heisman watch list. Walker sits a top his list he tweeted out on Sunday, ahead of Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral, Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett and Texas running back Bijan Robinson.

Heisman Watch

1. Kenneth Walker III RB Mich State

2. Jordan Davis DL Georgia

3. Matt Corral QB Ole Miss

4. Kenny Pickett QB Pitt

5. Bijan Robinson RB Texas — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 10, 2021

Walker leads the country in rushing yards with 912 yards through the first six games. He also has 10 total touchdowns (nine rushing and one receiving) so it’s clear that he is worthy to be in the Heisman conversation.

If Walker were to win the Heisman this year, he’d be the first Michigan State player to ever win the award.

