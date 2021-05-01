Robert Griffin III: Kirk Cousins 'probably not real happy' with Vikings' QB pick

RG3 says Cousins 'probably not real happy' with Vikings' QB pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Former Washington Football Team quarterbacks Robert Griffin III and Kirk Cousins have not been teammates since 2015, but the former No. 2 overall pick had plenty of things to say about the current Vikings quarterback on Friday night. Plenty of shade was involved, too.

During the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Minnesota used its second-round pick, No. 66 overall, on Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond. Griffin, who spent his Friday night as a guest on Bleacher Report's draft special, was asked his thoughts on the selection.

Here's what he said. Buckle up.

"I can tell you right now, No. 8 in Minnesota is probably not real happy right now. Kellen Mond represents exactly what [Cousins] doesn't do well," Griffin said.

“Kellen Mond represents exactly what he doesn’t do well. … Cousins has been collecting checks there in Minnesota for a long time.”@RGiii doesn't think Kirk will be happy with the pick 👀 @brgridiron



He wasn't done critiquing his former Washington teammate, either.

"Kellen Mond is the big physical quarterback," Griffin continued. "He can run it and throw it all over the field. I don't think that's something No. 8 is able to do in Cousins in Minnesota."

Referring to Cousins by his number -- twice -- before even saying just his last name is already quite some shade. The two men shared a quarterback room after all. Griffin wasn't done there, though.

"Cousins has been collecting checks in Minnesota for a long time, taking them to 8-8, 9-7 seasons," Griffin said. "If he has a bad start to the year like he did last year, I could see the fans and maybe the organization leaning toward Mond if he impresses."

Yikes. There's clearly no love lost between the two former Burgundy and Gold teammates. There was tension between them from their first year together in Washington in 2012.

While Griffin did take multiple shots at his former teammate, he did compliment Mond, too.

"I'll tell you this, with great determination and great coaching, this is a guy who could be a real riser in the course of his career," Griffin said.