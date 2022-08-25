Robert Griffin III isn’t sleeping on the Titans: ‘Don’t doubt the boys in Tennessee’

After the way the 2021 campaign ended, and with their losing wideout A.J. Brown this offseason, there are a lot of football people out there who are sleeping on the Tennessee Titans going into this season.

Despite the Titans winning the division two years in a row and securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC South in 2021 despite fielding an NFL record 91 player, people are still picking the Indianapolis Colts to win the division.

It seems this is always where we end up the last few years. Titans have a good year, people forget and hype up the Colts, and then they end up disappointed — rinse and repeat.

Related

Jim Irsay on expectations for Colts in 2022: 'It's about Tennessee'

While a lot of people fall into the doubters category when it comes to the Titans, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III isn’t one of them. On Wednesday, he made it quite clear he’s for the boys in 2022.

DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee. Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but @Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 24, 2022

Other than replacing “scrappy” with “elite” for his description of the defense, we couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

Now, all of this isn’t to say we think the Titans are going to absolutely run away with the division, as we believe these two teams are very much neck-and-neck. However, Tennessee should be favored.

Both teams have a slew of question marks on the offensive side of the ball but are set to sport two of the better defenses in the league. With all things being mostly equal, advantage to the reigning AFC South champs.

In our way-too-early record prediction for Tennessee, we have the team finishing with the same record as the Colts at 10-7, but we have the Titans winning via the division via tiebreaker.

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire