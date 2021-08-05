Robert Griffin III heads to broadcast booth but still wants to play

Robert Griffin III is heading to a television near you.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Griffin is going from the field to the broadcast booth. Interestingly, it’s for ESPN despite NFL Network first scooping the news.

But there is a bit of a twist. If an opportunity comes about, RGIII does still want to play:

Veteran free agent QB and budding broadcasting talent Robert Griffin III is headed to ESPN, source said. He still wants to play and has an out in his contract if opportunity arises. But he’s a broadcaster now with a very high ceiling. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2021

Griffin, 31, took the NFL by storm with the Washington Football Team in 2012. Then knee injuries derailed his early-career momentum.

In June, the New York Post reported that Griffin had “all-time auditions” for broadcasting gigs with both ESPN and FOX Sports. The former world-wide leader has evidently won the race for his services.

Griffin could reportedly appear in multiple roles for ESPN, including calling college games, studio work and potential morning programming appearances on shows such as “Get Up!”

Most recently Griffin was Lamar Jackson’s backup with the Baltimore Ravens. However, soon after the Ravens’ loss to the Buffalo Bills in the 2020 postseason, Griffin was waived.

Without him, the Ravens have Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley behind Jackson. Despite Jackson being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list at the start of training camp, the Ravens did not re-sign Griffin in recent weeks, instead opting to add Kenji Bahar to their roster.

The ship in Baltimore might have sailed for Griffin, so for now, it’s either elsewhere or the broadcast booth for the former No. 2 overall pick.

