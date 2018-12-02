Robert Griffin III gets snaps after Lamar Jackson hurt

RG3 is back, baby!

Robert Griffin III returned to an NFL field on Sunday midway through the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Falcons after Lamar Jackson was injured and left the field.

Griffin hadn’t thrown a pass in the NFL in two years, and only took a single snap in the Ravens’ game against Cincinnati. He came in after Jackson took a kick to the head; after a few minutes in the sideline tent, Jackson headed into the tunnel, but was not immediately declared out of the game.

Why is this man smiling? Because he’s back in the game. (Getty)

Meanwhile, Griffin orchestrated a 14-play, 60-yard drive that ended in a field goal. It was an impressive effort, controlling the ball for 8:08 of clock time and nearly 20 minutes of real time. Jackson returned to the field to start the fourth quarter in the Ravens’ 26-16 victory over the Falcons.

Griffin, of course, was once the league’s brightest young face, helping rescue Washington from irrelevance. But injuries and disputes with his team ended his career in D.C., and he had one unproductive season in Cleveland before getting rescued from obscurity by Baltimore this year.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

