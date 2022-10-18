Robert Griffin III ‘would entertain’ return to Washington

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III was a guest on the 106.7 The Fan’s “Sports Junkies” Monday and was asked if he would entertain a return to Washington now that starting quarterback Carson Wentz is out.

“I would entertain coming back, and here’s the reason,” Griffin said. “I love football, but two, I actually have a really great relationship with Sam Howell. To me, coming back to play, yes, you want to come back and be a starter, but if there’s an opportunity to go in a mentor a young guy that I have a relationship with, that’s something that I would cherish. And Sam’s been great with me over the course of….coming into the league as a rookie, being able to talk to him and help in certain instances with how to see the game, how to approach everything. I would entertain that. That would be more about Sam Howell than it would be about the Washington Commanders.”

That’s interesting. This isn’t the first time that Griffin has said he would entertain a return to Washington. The former No. 2 overall pick and 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year essentially begged head coach Ron Rivera to call him when Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1 of the 2021 season.

RGIII tells @JunksRadio he'd entertain a return to Washington in part because he'd get the chance to mentor Sam Howell🔽 pic.twitter.com/m6Yy1o3vTq — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 17, 2022

In fairness to Griffin, he was asked if he’d entertain a return; it wasn’t as if he went on a local radio station and told the Commanders to call him. There are multiple reasons this would never happen.

First, why would these coaches sign Griffin to mentor Howell? Second, no one is signing Griffin, or it would have already happened. And third, remember that tell-all book he threatened that was silently scrapped?

Griffin is actually an outstanding analyst for college football games and on the NFL pregame set. While his playing career may be over, he has quickly proven to be one of the best young analysts in the media.

