Robert Griffin III calls for players to 'take a stand' and vote against CBA proposal

The NFL Players Association voted Tuesday to move forward with the proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement and send it to the players for them to decide by holding a full vote of the entire body of active players.

A 17-game schedule, increased playoff field, greater revenue share for players, shorter preseason and additional roster spots are among the changes that would be instituted if the proposal is approved. While many of those changes would serve to benefit the players, some have taken to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the proposal.

Among those players is Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, who called on his colleagues to unite against the proposal.

It's up to the players now to take a stand and vote no https://t.co/43CCDPgqp6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) February 26, 2020

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman, who's a vice president on the NFLPA's executive committee, has actively spoken against the idea of expanding the season to 17 games, believing that it's part of the league's greater initiative to eventually push the season to 18 games.

Leadership! I am with you! Please communicate with your team rep. https://t.co/JucZbwqoa2 — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) February 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quandre Diggs doesn't think the increased revenue share is enough.

Several quarterbacks, including Seahawks signal caller Russell Wilson and the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers, have also joined the fight against the proposal in its current form.

Whereas Richard Sherman was one of the loudest voices against the proposed CBA last week, Aaron Rodgers was one of the biggest objectors last night, per sources. Rodgers wanted even more dramatic changes to the off-season program that included more free time for the players. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 26, 2020

No timetable has been given for when the vote will be held.

