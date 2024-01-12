Robert Griffin III calls Alabama’s hiring of Kalen DeBoer ‘phenomenal’

What a wild and crazy couple of days it has been for the fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Not only have they had to deal with the retirement of the greatest coach in college football history but also with the circus of who would replace Nick Saban as the head coach of the Tide.

On Friday afternoon it was reported that Alabama and Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer were working on finalizing a deal that would send the national championship runner-up to Tuscaloosa.

As you can imagine, plenty of analysts have offered up their opinions on the landmark hiring of DaBoer and one ESPN pundit had nothing but great things to say about the hire.

Take a look at what Robert Griffin III had to say:

Kalen Deboer is a PHENOMENAL hire for Alabama. Every meeting I have ever walked out of with him I always said the same thing. That’s a Coach, I WOULD LOVE TO PLAY FOR. He gets it. His players give their all for him and he won’t try to be Nick Saban or anyone else but himself. pic.twitter.com/jGZQjftRrZ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 12, 2024

