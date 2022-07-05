Robert Griffin III has big expectations for Patriots QB Mac Jones

Robert Griffin III has high expectations for Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ever since Mac Jones' performance at the New England Patriots' OTA in May, the quarterback has drawn positive attention from many.

Last week, Jones had a practice throwing session in California with Nelson Agholor and Tre Nixon. Agholor recently posted an impressive video of Jones throwing a deep ball on his Instagram story.

A day after the video was originally posted, Robert Griffin III, the 2012 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and current ESPN analyst, commented on Jones' Year 2 potential. He believes Jones has the best chance out of the 2021 quarterback class to go one step further than Joe Burrow and win a Super Bowl ring.

"Mac Jones is MOST LIKELY to win a ring FIRST of the rookie QBs who played serious time last year," he tweeted. "Bill Belichick and the @Patriots are defensive masterminds, out coach other teams and Mac Attack will stretch the field more after last year has his confidence on ROLL TIDE LEVELS."

Notably, Griffin hedged his bets in his tweet by adding the condition of having "played serious time last year," which excludes San Franciso's Trey Lance, who is expected to start at quarterback for the 49ers this season.

Even if Griffin was to include Lance in the prediction, Jones still has a strong chance of proving Griffin right, considering he had the best rookie performance from his 2021 quarterback class. He helped the Patriots to the playoffs with 3,801 passing yards.

In contrast with Edelman's concern over the Patriots' defense, Griffin III expressed confidence in the Patriots D by calling Bill Belichick and the Pats "defensive masterminds." Pats fans will hope that RGIII is correct in his assessment and that "Mac Attack" will win a Super Bowl sooner rather than later.