Robert Griffin III believes Commanders’ fans will love Sam Howell

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III had the opportunity to get to know Commanders rookie quarterback Sam Howell at the 2022 NFL combine.

Earlier this season, Griffin, as a guest on the “Sports Junkies” on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, talked about returning to his former team to mentor Howell.

“I would entertain coming back, and here’s the reason,” Griffin said in October. “I love football, but two, I actually have a really great relationship with Sam Howell. To me, coming back to play, yes, you want to come back and be a starter, but if there’s an opportunity to go in a mentor a young guy that I have a relationship with, that’s something that I would cherish. And Sam’s been great with me over the course of….coming into the league as a rookie, being able to talk to him and help in certain instances with how to see the game, how to approach everything.”

This week, Griffin was in his usual weekly spot on The Junkies and was asked about Howell. The former Heisman Trophy winner and 2012 NFL offensive rookie of the year offered glowing praise of Washington’s starting quarterback for Week 18.

“I think what you saw from Sam in the preseason is kind of who he is,” Griffin said. “Sam is a guy who throws a beautiful deep ball. Not only did I get to watch him in college, I got to mentor him at the Combine as well. He’s got moxie, so everything that the fans love about Taylor Heinicke, Sam Howell has those same qualities. He’s just a more talented passer; he has more arm talent.”

Griffin then offered a scouting report on Howell, in comparison to Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke.

“I’m excited for Sam; he was the man there at North Carolina,” Griffin said. “He can run; he’s probably the best runner on the team, dual-threat capability between Taylor and Carson. Sam’s probably got more ability than both of them in that area. He’s got similar arm talent to Carson Wentz, just not the height.”

Some don’t realize Howell’s arm talent. Griffin is one of the best analysts in the business, regardless of how you feel about him as a Washington fan, and sees starting potential in Howell.

All eyes will be on Howell as he makes his NFL debut against a talented Dallas Cowboys defense Sunday.

