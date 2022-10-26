Robert Griffin III believes the Commanders should stick with Heinicke if he continues to win

Former Washington quarterback Robert Griffin III is one of the better analysts out there. Griffin calls college football games on Saturdays, and he’s also on the set of ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown each week.

So Griffin not only keeps up with college football, he’s aware of what’s going on in the NFL, too, especially when it comes to the team that drafted him No. 2 overall back in 2012.

In his regular weekly appearance on the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan in Washington, Griffin was asked about quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s play on his most recent appearance.

Griffin was impressed with Heinicke after a bad start, praising his moxie. He referenced Terry McLaurin’s quote from after Sunday’s win over Green Bay in which McLaurin said Heinicke played every game as if it were his last.

Next, Griffin was asked what should happen with Heinicke should win three out of four starts, and the former Heisman Trophy winner didn’t hesitate.

“Guys, come on this is very simple,” Griffin answered. “I am a guy that believes they should stick with Carson Wentz no matter what, but because of the way Taylor Heinicke plays the game, if they win three of the next four, they can’t pull him out. That’s just the bottom line.”

Griffin further elaborated on his point.

“I know the money that’s tied up in Carson, and you’re talking to a guy that believes he should get every possible opportunity,” he said. “But if they beat the Colts, Vikings and Eagles and then lose to the Texans or any combination of three out of the four, Taylor Heinicke is the guy.”

He’s absolutely correct. There would likely be a revolt in the locker room if head coach Ron Rivera benched Heinicke if he won three out of four games. And that’s not meant to disrespect Wentz. Players sincerely like and respect Wentz. However, there’s just a different vibe with Heinicke.

Griffin reiterated his support for Wentz in believing he deserves every opportunity to succeed. And he said if the tables were turned and the Commanders lose three out of four, he’d go back to Wentz to give coaches a chance to see what he could for the remainder of the season.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire