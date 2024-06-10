Robert Glatzel could stay at Hamburg this summer with release clause expiring on Saturday

Bild reports that Hamburg striker Robert Glatzel is no longer destined to leave the club this summer with his release clause set to expire on Saturday.

The clause is said to be worth €2.5m and no club has yet to commence any concrete negotiations for the striker, with Stuttgart one of the only teams showing interest this summer.

Glatzel is set to have a conversation with new sporting director Stefan Kuntz once he returns from holiday, but it is said that the striker will only move to a side if the sporting conditions as well as the environment are ideal meaning that a departure of their star striker no longer looks certain.

Since joining from Cardiff City in 2021, Glatzel has been key in Hamburg’s constant promotion pushes but despite his impressive goal tallies of 22, 19 and 22 in the 2.Bundesliga, and Hamburg have failed to get promoted on each occasion.

With Glatzel turning 30 this year, time is running out for him to have another shot at the Bundesliga where he only had one season with Mainz in 2020-21.

