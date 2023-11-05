Robert Covington wants return to Sixers to be final NBA stop in career

PHILADELPHIA–The smile on Robert Covington’s face was apparent. He was home.

Covington didn’t begin his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, but it’s where he put his name on the map.

After he was waived by the Houston Rockets, Covington signed with the Sixers early in the 2014-15 season and the undrafted forward out of Tennessee State was able to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

As a member of the Sixers, Covington averaged 12.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals while shooting 35.9% from deep and being named to the All-Defensive First Team in 2018. He was a beloved figure with the Sixers before being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Jimmy Butler deal.

After bouncing around from Minnesota back to the Rockets, to the Portland Trail Blazers, to the Los Angeles Clippers, and back with the Sixers, Covington wants Philadelphia to be his final NBA stop in his career.

“I would. Yes. Of course,” Covington said with a smile. “Just like I said, this organization means a lot to me. My roots are here in Philly. The love I get and the name that I’ve built here, just through the process years, and everything. This city is a very special place for me.”

Back in Philadelphia for less than a week, Covington has already found a place to move into and he is ready to move his family and his belongings back to where he made his home and his name in the NBA.

“It solidifies the moment, like it’s real,” he exalted. “I can’t wait. The home that I have is really gonna feel like a home home and being back in Philly all places and establishing it is amazing. Like I said, I got so many friends and family in this organization. It’s very special to me.”

Covington is even wearing his familiar No. 33 uniform with the Sixers, as he gets set to celebrate his 33rd birthday on Dec. 14, he is back in a place that means so much to him. It is something of a full-circle moment for the veteran in his 11th season in the league.

“I’m thankful that everything is starting to come full circle and like I said everything happens for a reason,” he said with a smile. “Just everything is just aligning. Back to 33 and I’m about to be 33 it’s so much that as time goes–that number means significance to me and everything has aligned the way it has and it’s coming into fruition like preparing for my 33rd. I’ve grown in a lot of ways and just staying in the moment and just seeing the moment.”

