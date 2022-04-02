Robert Covington scores 43 points in win over Bucks, helps Sixers

With the Philadelphia 76ers off on Friday evening as they prepare for a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, they were scoreboard watching as they take a look at the Eastern Conference standings.

The Sixers entered Friday 2 games back of the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the East, but they gained some help from former Sixers forward Robert Covington as he exploded for a ginormous night.

Covington scored a career-high 43 points while knocking down 11 triples to help the Los Angeles Clippers knock off the Bucks 153-119. Behind Covington’s monstrous night, the Sixers gained a half-game on Milwaukee in the race for a top 2 seed in the Eastern Conference with six games left in the season.

Robert Covington tonight: 43 points

62% FG

11 threes (!!!)

8 rebounds Career-high night for RoCo 🔥 pic.twitter.com/B5d0NjvWTz — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 2, 2022

Covington’s previous career-high in scoring was 31 points when he was still with the Sixers in 2017. That happened to be a 109-105 win over the Clippers. Philadelphia will now look to gain more ground in the standings when they take on the Hornets on Saturday afternoon.

