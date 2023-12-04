Robert Covington moves up on Sixers’ list of games with 5 steals

The Philadelphia 76ers put up an impressive fight on Friday when they went toe-to-toe with the East-leading Boston Celtics on the road. Despite missing Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, Nic Batum, and other pieces, the Sixers gave themselves a chance to win the game which was an impressive feat.

Alas, they came up short 125-119 for a second consecutive loss, but the Sixers should be proud of the effort they had on the road.

Robert Covington hopped off the bench and had 18 points, five rebounds, and five steals. He moved up on Philadelphia’s list of games with at least five steals. He now has 14 such games with the Sixers passing Thaddeus Young and Hall of Famer George McGinnis on the list.

.@Holla_At_Rob33 has his 14th career five-steal game as a member of the @sixers, breaking a tie with @yungsmoove21 and Hall of Famer George McGinnis for the seventh-most such games in franchise history. h/t @Stathead — Sixers Stats (@SixersStats) December 2, 2023

In 16 games with the Sixers since being acquired in the James Harden deal, Covington is averaging 5.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals while shooting 39.5% from deep. His production off the bench has been an important piece of this team’s success.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire