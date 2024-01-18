Robert Covington to miss road trip, Sixers hopeful for a return soon

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers are getting set to pay a visit to the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and Saturday for a quick 2-game road trip. They will be a bit short-handed in both games.

De’Anthony Melton is out for the trip as the Sixers continue to work through his lumbar spine stress response, but Philadelphia will also be missing Robert Covington who has not played since Dec. 30 due to a left knee issue.

As the Sixers got back to work on Thursday at practice, coach Nick Nurse gave an update on Covington who has been dealing with left knee swelling as he continues to work his way back to the floor.

“It’s been off for the most recent future here,” Nurse said of Covington’s swelling. “It was on and off, on and off, but it’s it hasn’t been any swelling in the last three or four days. So it’s pretty good sign. He’s not going to make the trip, but he is going to work here. while he’s here. So hopefully we’re getting there.”

As far as a timetable for Covington, that remains unclear. Nurse is hopeful that when Philadelphia returns from the trip to host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, that RoCo will be able to return sooner rather than later.

“I would say again, I think that we know he’s not making the trip, but he is like doing a lot of stuff now,” Nurse stated. “So I would say we’re getting around, you know, it should be right around the corner. We’re hoping to get a good eval after this trip, and hopefully, it’ll be ready to go by then, but it’s hopeful.”

In 26 games with the Sixers since the trade, Covington is averaging 4.5 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 44.9% from the floor and 35.4% from deep.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire