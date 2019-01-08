Robert Covington learned he was traded to Timberwolves over social media

Robert Covington said he first learned that he was being traded to the Timberwolves on social media, something that didn’t sit well with him. (AP/Darron Cummings)

Robert Covington was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves in November, part of a deal that sent Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Covington, though, learned of the news just like the rest of the basketball world: Through the internet.

“I found out on social media,” Covington told the Philadelphia Inquirer on Monday. “It was like five minutes before the team meeting, then [head coach Brett Brown] called me and [general manager Elton Brand] called me, but I already knew. By then it was already out there. That’s how I found out.”

Covington was sent with Dario Saric, Jerryd Bayless and a 2022 second-round pick to the Timberwolves on Nov. 10 for Butler and center Justin Patton in one of the biggest trades of the season.

Covington, who is in his sixth year in the league, has spent the majority of his career in Philadelphia. After a brief stint with the Houston Rockets and in the D-League, the 28-year-old spent more than four seasons with the 76ers, and said he felt he had developed a strong relationship with both Brown and Brand.

Trades are a part of the NBA. Players shuffle around all the time, and often without much notice. But based on how he felt he had built up his relationships with the 76ers front office, his sudden departure didn’t make a whole lot of sense.

“It was really clear-cut and dry,” Covington told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “As far as having that respect level, and for how much we’d been through, I would have thought it had to be completely different, but it wasn’t. Considering how much time relationship-wise and everything that went down. … It was weird.”

Covington turned out just fine. He’s putting up career-best numbers through his first 22 games in Minnesota, averaging 14.5 points and 5.7 rebounds while playing nearly 35 minutes per game.

Both Brown and Brand — who was actually teammates with Covington in the D-League before he stepped into front office roles — said they had no idea that Covington felt this way, and that they would reach out to him right away.

Covington did say he has texted with Brown a few times since he left the team, but he hasn’t talked with Brand since the trade went down.

Though he admits the split “probably was cold,” Brand hopes Covington knows it wasn’t personal.

“I don’t know if he hates me,” Brand told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “I’m rooting for him. It might make me look bad, but I am.”

