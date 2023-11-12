Robert Covington impressed with rising Sixers star Tyrese Maxey

CAMDEN, N.J.–Young Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is continuing to turn heads to begin the 2023-24 season. The fourth-year guard has completely taken over the starting point guard job and is averaging 25.9 points, 7.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 48% from the floor.

The most impressive thing about Maxey’s stellar play to begin the season is his ability to take care of the ball. He’s averaging only 1.0 turnovers per game and he has been able to find a way to impact the game whenever the time calls for it.

The biggest example was a Nov. 8 win over the Boston Celtics when he struggled for a bit before taking over in the fourth to help the Sixers win the game.

“Man, he’s a grown superstar,” said Robert Covington at practice on Saturday. “We was talking–we was talking about fourth quarter Maxey. The last two games, he’s been phenomenal. He stepped up and made a lot of big plays and that’s what he’s gonna have to do. He has the ball in his hand. I told him that’s your role. Like that’s your position now. Like you take on a challenge, and he’s been phenomenal”

The trade of James Harden has fully put the ball in Maxey’s hands and the Sixers are following his lead. There will be a bump in the road here and there, but the young guard from Kentucky has been absolutely terrific to begin the season.

“I’ve been a fan of Maxey for years,” Covington added. “When he first came in, everybody was talking about, how can we acclimate it, but he’s taken on that challenge and he’s grown and that’s what you do. When people have the opportunity when that ball’s in your hands, you grow and he’s taking on the challenge full throttle.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire