Robert Covington, Dario Saric show what Sixers lost off the court originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

You have to give something to get something.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the Sixers' case, they had to part with two players that made up two-fifths of the best starting lineup in the NBA last season. Two players that helped them win 52 games and a playoff series. Two human beings that were adored and respected by their teammates.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric returned to Philadelphia Tuesday night as members of the Minnesota Timberwolves after being part of a package to acquire four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler.

Though it wasn't on full display with Covington out of the lineup and the Sixers crushing the Timberwolves, you could see what the Sixers are missing without the pair. Both players forged a relationship with the city and left an indelible mark on the organization.

"It's more for me a respect thing, a friendship thing, an appreciation thing that they truly had a significant thumbprint on helping us grow this," Brett Brown said. "Both of those two guys I'm very fond of. I'm grateful for their efforts here in helping us build our new program."

Dario Saric and Robert Covington tribute video pic.twitter.com/52C6RAfOT7 — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 16, 2019

Brown reminisced about taking the trip to Spain with Joel Embiid, Nerlens Noel and Michael Carter-Williams to see Saric play with Croatia. He also took pride in seeing Covington in the D-League - now G-League - playing like a "street baller jacking up threes," but becoming a true two-way wing.

Story continues

Saric was beloved by the fans, but Covington's relationship was a little more complicated. What's not in question was the impact RoCo made on everyone in the building. He hugged former teammates, coaches, Wells Fargo Center staff and even media members.

Though he was ultimately traded, there's nothing the player that went from undrafted to NBA player to NBA starter to an All-Defensive team pick would change.

"Everyone knows it's been up and down," Covington said of his relationship with Sixers fans. "They're one of the craziest fan bases here, but die-hard fans. They love their sports teams. If you can make it here, you can make it anywhere. I've enjoyed the fans, good and bad. Embrace it all. But overall, this is my true first home. I always love here. I wouldn't change it for the world."

Cov is out tonight but he's still taking some time for the fans pic.twitter.com/vmMJuS62MN — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) January 15, 2019

Covington and Saric represented two large pieces of "The Process." They were two of the biggest fruits of former GM Sam Hinkie's labor. Covington was able to develop into a legitimate player while playing for a tanking team. Saric was acquired by a result of shrewd dealings by Hinkie.

One player still on the Sixers' roster that also best represents "The Process" era is T.J. McConnell. Like Covington, McConnell was undrafted and has just continued to capitalize on every opportunity. It's a group of players that's truly bonded over the experience.

There was a fun on-court exchange between Saric and McConnell. Saric was guarding his good friend McConnell on a switch. McConnell proceeded to cross up Saric and hit a mid-range jumper. After the shot went down, McConnell gave Saric a pat on the behind.

#TrustTheFriendship

"I think that's a friend-to-friend [thing]," Saric said. "He didn't want to disrespect me or something like that. We're two good friends and we try to respect each other and that's it."

Butler is a phenomenal player, but it was a bold move by current GM Elton Brand to make the trade for the star wing.

Tuesday night was a reminder of the price the team paid off the court, not on it.

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers