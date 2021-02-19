Robert Corn named interim AD at Mayville State

Feb. 19—Robert Corn is helping a long-time friend.

Mayville (N.D.) State University announced Thursday afternoon that Corn has been named interim athletics director beginning on March 1 and ending at the conclusion of the spring semester.

Corn is succeeding Ryan Hall, who announced earlier this month that he is leaving next week to accept another position.

Like Corn, Mayville State president Dr. Brian Van Horn is a native of Benton, Illinois.

"We are delighted that Robert Corn has agreed to fill the important role of athletics director until we are able to fill the position permanently," Van Horn said in a release. "Mr. Corn will bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in the field of athletics to Mayville State, and we are fortunate to have someone with his talents and abilities join us in this role."

Corn was the Lions' men's basketball coach for 25 years, posting nine 20-win seasons and winning four MIAA coach of the year honors. He compiled a 413-305 record before retiring after the 2013-14 season, and his 413 victories rank third in MIAA history behind Bob Chipman and Tom Smith.

Corn directed five teams into the NCAA Tournament, highlighted by the 1999-2000 squad that finished 30-3 and reached the NCAA Tournament semifinals in Louisville, Kentucky.

He also served as assistant athletics director from 2001-10 where his responsibilities included fundraising, alumni relations, development, and game management. After retiring from coaching, he was Director of Development for Athletics and Director of Alumni Relations for Athletics.

Before coming to MSSU, Corn was the No. 1 assistant at UAB under Gene Bartow. He also coached at Mountain Grove High School and in the summer Puerto Rico Superior Basketball League.

Corn also played basketball for the Lions and was a starting forward on the 1977-78 team that finished 27-9 and reached the quarterfinals of the NAIA Tournament in Kansas City.

He earned a Bachelor of Science in education degree from Missouri Southern and a Master of Arts in physical education degree from UAB.

He and his wife Cindy are the parents of two adult sons, Rob and Scott.