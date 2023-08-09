Robert Bourdon's college football future is Duke, but he still love lacrosse

Collierville’s Robert Bourdon poses for a portrait at Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Robert Bourdon’s sports to-do list has always included more lacrosse than football.

He began lacrosse in the fourth grade and is still playing as he enters his senior year of high school. His first season of football took place in middle school.

Fast forward to what’s happening next for Bourdon. After graduating from Collierville next spring, the 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle is committed to play football at Duke.

“It was definitely getting to be pretty stressful with the big decision,” he said. “I think that, when it came to it, I spent as much time as I needed and I knew that Duke was going to be the right fit. I liked what I saw when I went there.”

Bourdon is No. 3 on The Commercial Appeal’s 2023 Dandy Dozen, a collection of the best Memphis area college football recruits who are seniors as selected by the newspaper. The left tackle, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024 and the No. 20 prospect in Tennessee, according to the 247Sports Composite, whittled down his college choice to where his first two official visits were made: Vanderbilt and Duke.

“I knew I really loved both of them, but I kind of just got that feeling at Duke,” said Bourdon. “They were both amazing schools, amazing working environments and all that. I kind of just got that feeling – and I really love the coaching staff at Duke. I’m real excited.”

Said his mom, Kristin: “When the colleges started taking note of him, coming to see him play and spending time with him, we really thought this could be an amazing opportunity.”

To Christian Brothers and back to Collierville

COVID hit when Bourdon was going into his freshman year. With the Collierville student body going to virtual learning, he and his older brother, Matthew, enrolled at Christian Brothers.

“Mostly for the aspect where I could still be in person – and still be learning what I needed to be learning,” Bourdon said. “We kind of knew Collierville was going to do a lot of online – just because of the pure size of the student body. It was going to be hard to keep up with education.”

He played for the Purple Wave as a freshman, but not as a sophomore. And then, when normalcy resumed in the classroom, the opportunity was there for Bourdon to return to Collierville.

“Coach (Joe) Rocconi brought him over, he played football and he loved it,” his mom said. “We were all shocked, because he also grew at the same time – and became a huge mass of a being. And then it was just a wild ride after that. One that was quite thrilling and brought us a lot of happiness.”

Passing love of lacrosse to his brother

When Bourdon does arrive on the Duke campus, he’ll probably make time to check out the Blue Devils’ lacrosse team, one that played for the NCAA championship this past spring. Yet, he’s not leaning towards becoming a two-sport star.

“I don’t think there’s any opportunity for that,” he said. “I’m definitely just going to be focusing on football. I think with the level of academics, that would be very challenging to do.”

Instead, there’s hope down the line for his 10-year-old brother, DJ.

“He was just like me; he’s in all of them. My dad kind of put us all in whatever sports we wanted to be in,” Bourdon said. “He plays baseball, and he just took a break from soccer to try out for football last year. But he really loves lacrosse. I think that’s what he loves to do. I’ve loved lacrosse my whole life, so hopefully he can do something great with that too.”

Collierville open the high school football season Aug. 18 at Riverside. Expect Bourdon to do his part under the lights.

“I think last year I was very successful in the run game,” he said. “I had a lot of plays where I was able to just move my defender off the line. So, I’d say that’s one of my main strengths.”

He also admits that improving his football IQ is a must.

“Coming into a program that I really didn’t know, I spent a lot of time memorizing the plays and my specific assignments,” he said. “Since I’m going to be playing this game for so much longer, it’s something that I really want to get into and understand the ins and outs of everything that’s going on.”

Added Rocconi: “Football has taken off for him. There’s still so much of a high ceiling for him to get better. Obviously, his position is important too, and everything we do offensively.”

