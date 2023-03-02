Robert Beal Jr. runs official 4.48-second 40-yard dash at 2023 combine
Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Robert Beal Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Georgia Bulldogs EDGE Robert Beal Jr. runs the 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart responded to the news that police secured a warrant for Jalen Carter's arrest.
Here's what Bears GM Ryan Poles is working with right now. Of course, all of that can change with one pre-draft trade.
Last September, ESPN.com reported that Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wants a fully-guaranteed contract. Last Friday, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith — citing a Thursday conversation with a member of Jackson’s camp — claimed on First Take that Jackson never demanded a fully-guaranteed deal. Today, ESPN.com reiterated that Jackson does indeed want a fully-guaranteed contract. “According to [more]
The NFL Players Association on Wednesday released its league-wide team report cards, and San Francisco received positive reviews in all but one section.
The Panthers met with Derek Carr on Tuesday in Indianapolis. Bryce Young "checks a lot of boxes." What road Carolina travels could determine what path the Bears take with the No. 1 pick.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer broke down the process of trading Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, and one important detail he accidently left out in his conversation with the running back.
Union president J.C. Tretter said the goal of the report cards was to help players understand more about the franchises they were weighing in free agency. Here are the full aggregate rankings from 1-32.
In an anonymous player survey, Chiefs players had several complaints about their accommodations.
Jim Schwartz was hired in mid-January as the Browns' new defensive coordinator. He's already finding way to have input on the team's personnel moves.
How Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's Twitter shot at Jonathan Gannon was a message about Eagles' pending free agents.
An All-American and ACC DPOY, Kancey's projected as a late-first or second-round prospect. Will he move up draft boards after Thursday's effort?
Dan Snyder. Jim Brown. Karl Malone. Alabama basketball. All in the news cycle lately, all for the wrong reasons, all of whom might be in different places if they appeared capable of feeling shame.
The Chiefs stomached a tough choice to trade Tyreek Hill last March. That’s just the beginning.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Lions' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs, and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK)
The Patriots didn't fare very well in the NFLPA's recent player survey, but if you ask Matt Judon and Carl Davis, the Ravens have a far worse issue on their strength staff.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy left a lasting impression on one former college teammate.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has spent time in the Steelers’ locker room and gone one-on-one against former receiver Antonio Brown. He already has a relationship with coach Mike Tomlin, too, having played with Tomlin’s son, Dino, at North Catholic High School. Being drafted by the Steelers would mean staying home. “I think it [more]