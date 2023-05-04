Robert Beal Jr. drafted by 49ers, favorite NFL team, is dream come true

49ers fan Beal being drafted by favorite team 'dream come true' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Newly drafted 49ers defensive lineman Robert Beal Jr. can’t wait to get to work with his long-time favorite NFL team.

Beal might not boast the standout numbers as his fellow Georgia linemen, but Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart assured general manager John Lynch that Beal was the real deal.

Now, the fifth-round draft pick has to prove to himself and his favorite team that he has what it takes to make the 49ers' roster.

“I’m excited, it’s crazy,” Beal said after being drafted by the club. “The 49ers were my favorite team growing up as a kid. It is like a dream come true being able to reunite and come play for you guys.

"Growing up, it was between the 49ers and the Falcons, but it was 49ers before the Falcons. It is crazy how it comes full circle. I’m just thankful for the opportunity.”

Beal grew up in South Georgia where San Francisco fans were scarce, but that didn’t keep him from watching his favorite player, 49ers pass rusher Aldon Smith. Beal clarified that he wants to emulate what the former first-round pick did on the field, not off.

Like Smith, Beal has lengthy arms which can come in handy on the line of scrimmage.

“I really just use my length to an advantage,” Beal said. “With long arms I really can’t fit into a shirt comfortably. It’s either not long enough, like my arms stick out the bottom of the shirt, or the shirt will be too big. So, it’s like, man, you know it’s kind of crazy coming up but working out for good now.”

Beal shared that he met with 49ers personnel at the East-West Shrine Bowl and then again at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

The edge rusher has not spent much time in California prior being drafted but is ready to start a new chapter of his life after spending six seasons with the Bulldogs. Working with defensive line coach Kris Kocurek while practicing and playing alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa have Beal excited to get started.

“I’m really excited to work with [Kocurek],” Beal said. “I really don’t know too much about what he does, but I know we have Nick Bosa and he’s a dog. I’m ready to learn everything that I can and take my game to the next level.”

