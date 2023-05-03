Robert Beal’s draft call with the San Francisco 49ers

Georgia football pass rusher Robert Beal went to the San Francisco 49ers, one of the top defenses in the NFL. Beal, who played at Georgia from 2018-2022, recorded 10 sacks during his time with the Bulldogs.

Beal did not put up big numbers most years at Georgia, but he did get off the ball fast. That’s one of the top reasons the 49ers drafted Beal with the No. 173 pick of the 2023 NFL draft.

Beal could have transferred from Georgia numerous times. However, he stayed in Athens and capped his career with back-to-back national championships.

Beal was one of 10 Georgia Bulldogs selected in the 2023 NFL draft. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound pass rusher has great physical traits and could factor into the 49ers’ pass rush rotation as a rookie.

In San Francisco, Beal will learn from Nick Bosa, who is one of the top defensive ends in the NFL. The 49ers finished the 2022 NFL season with 44 total sacks.

What did Robert Beal’s draft call with San Francisco 49ers defensive line coach Kris Kocurek sound like? Listen below to find out:

Who else is excited for these two to link up? @robertbeal6 x #49ersDraft pic.twitter.com/KKxph0WXwX — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) April 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire