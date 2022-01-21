Robert Ayers named defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge

Robert Ayers Jr. has been named defensive coordinator at Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Ayers Jr. played linebacker and defensive end at Tennessee from 2004-08.

He comes to Oak Ridge after serving as defensive coordinator and defensive line coach at Knoxville Catholic High School (Knoxville, Tennessee) during the 2020-21 seasons.

Ayers Jr. was selected No. 18 by Denver in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft.

In the NFL, Ayers played for Denver (2009-13), the New York Giants (2014-15) and Tampa Bay (2016-17).

Ayers totaled 257 tackles, 35 sacks, 14 pass deflections, eight forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown during his NFL career.

