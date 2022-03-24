Robert Alford visits Cardinals

Cornerback Robert Alford signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in 2019, but he missed two seasons before playing 13 games last season. Now, Alford is a free agent again.

According to the NFL’s transactions report Thursday, Alford visited with the team. That could mean he’s close to returning.

Alford signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal with the Cardinals in 2019. He missed that season with a broken leg, and, in 2020, a torn pectoral muscle kept him out. The Cardinals cut him last March but re-signed him to a new deal two days later.

He totaled 37 tackles, four passes defended and one interception last season.

Alford, a second-round choice of the Falcons in 2013, played six seasons in Atlanta. He started 76 of 88 games played while intercepting 10 passes and breaking up 89.

