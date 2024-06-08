Roberston breaks record as most capped male captain

Another piece of Scotland history for Andy Robertson.

The Liverpool left-back became the men's national team most capped captain on Friday night, wearing the armband for the 49th time in a 2-2 draw with Finland.

Former Rangers defender George Young, whose caps came between 1946-1957, previously held the record.

Robertson marked the occasion in style, with his cross forcing Finland's own goal, before picking out his old Queen's Park team-mate Lawrence Shankland for the second.