Robby Fabbri, J.T. Compher plug in for Detroit Red Wings in 5-1 win vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Playing for the second time in two nights, the Detroit Red Wings found their footing and their offense.

The Chicago Blackhawks hover near the bottom of the NHL standings but they have the best young player in the game in Connor Bedard, and facing any opponent on the second night of a back-to-back is a challenge. The Wings made the most of it Thursday, celebrating a 5-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena as they won for the fourth time in five games since returning from the Global Series in Sweden.

One Wings player was fresh after sitting out Wednesday's 3-2 loss at the New York Rangers: Alex Lyon, whose 34 saves, including a diving one on Bedard, improved the Wings to 12-7-3.

"I saw a lot of battling," Lyon said. "I thought they played really hard. Tough situation, especially last night, when you have an emational loss like that, it makes things a little more difficult. Just have to give a lot of credit to the guys, they battled really hard.

"They got the job done, showing signs of a mature hockey team."

Robby Fabbri of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first-period goal against the Chicago Blackhawks with teammates at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023, in Detroit.

Coach Derek Lalonde wasn't a fan of the details of the game, saying, "It's funny, we played so much better (Wednesday). There was probably a little fatigue in there, but this was probably our least detailed game since we've been back from Europe, but a good sign is, we scored five goals and won."

J.T. Compher got the scoring started with a shorthanded goal and added a power play score after Robby Fabbri and Ben Chiarot had also scored. Fabbri came through with his second goal in the third period.

Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman both contributed multiple assists. Klim Kostin got fans excited when he took umbrage with Connor Murphy's check on Andrew Copp in the third period and cross-checked Murphy. Kostin and Murphy dropped their gloves but their tussle landed on the ice and resulted in roughing, cross-checking and 10-minute misconduct penalties.

Special teams goals

Jonatan Berggren, filling in on the roster for injured captain Dylan Larkin, took a holding penalty 2:10 into the game. Bedard's giveaway, though, created an opportunity for the Wings, with Copp grabbing the puck and sending it to Compher. He strode up the right flank and fired a wrist shot behind former Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek. The shorthanded goal provided a short-lived lead; within a minute, Bedard had shown off his skill set when he maneuvered the puck out from behind Detroit's net and found Lukas Reichel for a power play goal.

"I thought we started pretty well," Compher said. "We'd like to not let up the one on their power play, but overall when we're starting well, it just sets up the rest of the game for us."

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks takes a first-period shot past Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on November 30, 2023, in Detroit.

Fabbri's impact

Fabbri has spent so much time dealing with injuries that it has almost overshadowed his time with the Wings. But he showed what a gifted scorer he is with his sixth goal of the season. Taking a pass from Walman inside Detroit's zone, Fabbri raced up the boards and into Chicago's zone, danced around Blackhawks defender Wyatt Kaiser and deked back-and-forth before going to a forehand shot for the 2-1 lead, at 8:41 of the first period.

"That was insane, that was one of the nicest goals I've seen in person," Compher said. "He's been hot, he's been great for us. You love to see him in the lineup and playing well. No one works harder than that guy."

He scored again on a power play at 10:54 of the second period when he connected on Daniel Sprong's rebound.

Second period binge

The Wings turned their one-goal lead into a three-goal cushion in less than a minute during the second period. Chiarot got to celebrate his second goal of the season at 5:09 when he went to the net and popped in Alex DeBrincat's rebound. Compher followed up with his second of the night at 5:36, 12 seconds into a power play. David Perron fired a shot on net that Compher paid the price to tip in, battling for positioning by the net.

