Robby Fabbri with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Reuters

American Nathan Chen won the men's singles gold for the third consecutive time at the figure skating world championships on Saturday as early favourite Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan fell short in Stockholm and finished third. Hanyu was in the lead after the short program while Chen was third. Chen began with a quadruple Lutz, which he had failed to land in the short program but executed perfectly in the free skate, and then produced four more quads to finish with a score of 320.88 points -- ahead of Japanese teenager Yuma Kagiyama in second.