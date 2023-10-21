Robby Ashford starts at quarterback for Auburn football against Ole Miss

AUBURN — Auburn football started a new quarterback against Ole Miss.

QB Robby Ashford trotted onto the field first for the Tigers, who are in search of their first win in four weeks. Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne had started all of Auburn's games up to this point, leading the Tigers to a 3-3 record.

Thorne entered the Ole Miss game with 71 completions on 117 attempts through the season's first six games. He's tallied 745 passing yards and four passing touchdowns to go along with a team-high 304 rushing yards. Ashford, who has played sparingly throughout the season, came into the contest versus the Rebels with a 50% completion percentage with 123 passing yards and two passing TDs. He also had 170 rushing yards.

Auburn's first drive led by Ashford lasted seven plays and traveled 23 yards in 3:58. Ashford completed both of his two passes for 23 yards and added 11 yards on the ground. Thorne later entered the game and started Auburn's second drive.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser.

