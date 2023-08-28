Robby Ashford, Jalen McLeod among Auburn football players dealing with injuries

AUBURN — There are a handful of Auburn football players coach Hugh Freeze is concerned health-wise about heading into Week 1 against UMass, including quarterback Robby Ashford.

Ashford was one of five names Freeze identified Monday as players battling various injuries.

"Right now I'd say JD Rhym is questionable," Freeze said. "Nick Mardner and Jalen McLeod. Nehemiah Pritchett I think will go. Robby Ashford is dealing with an oblique strain, but I think he'll go, too. It wouldn't shock me if all of those went, truthfully. But it really wouldn't shock me if a few didn't make it either.

"Our list is pretty short and hopefully all of them will make progress this week and be ready to go."

The Tigers will open their season against UMass on Saturday (2:30 p.m. CT, ESPN). The Minutemen picked up a 41-30 win in Week 0 against New Mexico State.

