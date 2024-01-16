Who is Robby Ashford? Auburn transfer is South Carolina's newest quarterback commit

South Carolina landed what just might be its next starting quarterback Tuesday when coach Shane Beamer and his staff picked up a commitment from Auburn transfer Robby Ashford.

Ashford has been well-traveled at the college level, with the Gamecocks becoming the third stop in a career that began in 2020.

Before his time at Auburn, Ashford started his college career at Oregon. He transferred to Auburn after the 2021 season, the same time former Auburn QB Bo Nix transferred to Oregon.

Ashford's arrival in Columbia will come at an opportune time. South Carolina entered the offseason in search of a new starting quarterback after Spencer Rattler, its starter the past two seasons, announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft after an up-and-down two-season stint with the Gamecocks. With Ashford, South Carolina gets a seasoned player with SEC experience to at least compete for the starting spot at what might be the most important position on the field.

Whether the 6-foot-3, 218-pound Ashford ultimately claims that honor remains to be seen, but for the time being, there are questions about someone who, for those around South Carolina, is a brand-new face.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ashford following his commitment to the Gamecocks:

Robby Ashford Auburn career

Ashford comes to South Carolina from Auburn, where he spent the past two seasons.

He was the Tigers’ primary starting quarterback in 2022, starting in nine of their 12 games en route to a 5-7 record that led to the ouster of coach Bryan Harsin with four games remaining in the regular season. That year, Ashford threw for 1,613 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 710 yards and seven touchdowns on 153 attempts (an average of 4.6 yards per rush). He completed just 49.2% of his passes.

Under new coach Hugh Freeze in 2023, Ashford saw his role diminish after the addition of Michigan State transfer Payton Thorne in the offseason. He appeared in 10 games, but started just one and finished the season with only 27 pass attempts for 145 yards two touchdowns and two interceptions. He remained productive running the ball, with 217 yards and five touchdowns on 46 attempts (4.7 yards per rush).

Robby Ashford remaining eligibility

Ashford has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Robby Ashford transfer ranking

After transferring from Auburn after the end of the 2023 season, Ashford was rated by 247Sports as the No. 32 quarterback in the transfer portal and the No. 317 player overall.

Robby Ashford Oregon career

A Hoover, Alabama native, Ashford began his college career not in his home state, but across the country at Oregon.

He spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons with the Ducks, but did not see any game action in his time there. In the spring of 2021, he played for the school’s baseball team, appearing as an outfielder in 20 games, 10 of which he started. He batted .200 with seven hits, six runs, one double, one triple and two RBIs.

Robby Ashford stats

Over his two seasons at Auburn, Ashford completed 49.5% of his passes for 1,758 yards, 6.3 yards per attempt, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In those two years, he rushed for 927 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Robby Ashford recruiting ranking

Coming out of Hoover High School, Ashford was a four-star recruit rated by 247’s Composite Rankings as the No. 12 dual threat quarterback in the 2020 class, the No. 12 player in Alabama and the No. 290 prospect overall nationally.

He had originally committed to Ole Miss, but decommitted in Dec. 2019, three days after Lane Kiffin was announced as the Rebels’ new coach, replacing Matt Luke. Eight days later, Ashford signed with Oregon.

Robby Ashford high school

As a senior at Hoover High School, Ashford threw for 1,088 yards and 10 touchdowns in six games.

He made the National High School Quarterback of the Year Award watch list and played in the Under Armour All-American Game for both football and baseball. He was perhaps even more highly touted as a baseball player, as he was ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Alabama by Prep Baseball Report. As a senior, he hit .353 with 18 RBI, 15 runs scored and six stolen bases.

South Carolina quarterback depth chart

With his commitment, Ashford will join a growing quarterback room.

Though it loses Rattler, South Carolina returns two scholarship quarterbacks in redshirt sophomore LaNorris Sellers and freshman Dante Reno. Sellers, a Florence native, impressed in limited action last season, completing all four of his passing attempts for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

The Gamecocks also added a commitment earlier this month from former Oklahoma and Pitt quarterback Davis Beville, a Greenville native and Greenville High School graduate who will join the program as a preferred walk-on.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Who is Auburn transfer and new South Carolina quarterback Robby Ashford?