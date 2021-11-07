Robby Anderson yelled at Sam Darnold on sideline in Patriots’ beatdown of Panthers

With the Panthers down 24-6 at the hands of the New England Patriots, frustrations seemed to be boiling over on the Carolina sideline. Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold had a rough day going 16-of-33, throwing no touchdowns and three interceptions

Late in the fourth quarter, Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson was spotted yelling at the quarterback on the sideline. Anderson seemed frustrated, in what was a difficult day for the entire Panthers offense. Anderson caught one pass for two yards on the day.

With this loss, the Panthers drop to 4-5 on the season while the Patriots improve to 5-4.

This doesn’t seem good for the Panthers. 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/RWq3mlHea4 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) November 7, 2021

Next up, New England will take on the Cleveland Browns. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 PM.

Related