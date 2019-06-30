Robby Anderson won one race at “40 Yards of Gold,” and then stopped

Jets receiver Robby Anderson came, he saw, he conquered, and then he quit.

Anderson participated in one race at Saturday’s “40 Yards of Gold” competition, easily beating Saints running back Alvin Kamara. Anderson then stopped, three wins short of the $1 million prize.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Anderson didn’t injure himself. So it’s not clear why he decided not to continue.

The source speculated that Anderson possibly heard Jets coach Adam Gase in the back of Anderson’s head, vowing to kill Anderson if he got injured during the event.

It’s still surprising that coaches like Gase, Sean Payton, Mike Zimmer, and Kyle Shanahan didn’t intervene to stop their players from unnecessarily risking an injury so close to the start of camp. Maybe that’s why Ted Ginn didn’t show. And maybe that’s why Robby Anderson decided after only one heat that he didn’t want to push his luck.