Robby Anderson, Trumaine Johnson “trending in right direction” for Week One

The Jets are optimistic that they’ll have two of their starters in the lineup against Buffalo on Sunday despite soft tissue injuries that cost them time this summer.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson‘s hamstring injury kept him out of action for most of the summer and all but three snaps of the team’s preseason games, but he returned to practice last week. On Monday, head coach Adam Gase said at his press conference that Johnson is “trending in the right direction” for the season opener.

Having Johnson would be big for the Jets as cornerback is a thin position for the team. Having Johnson play at a high level more consistently than last season would also be a positive development for Gregg Williams’s defense.

Gase also saw that wide receiver Robby Anderson is moving in the right direction after missing some practice time with a calf injury. Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder would join Anderson as the team’s top wideouts if Anderson is able to go this weekend.

The Jets will release their first injury report of the week on Wednesday.