Robby Anderson says sideline outburst shows his passion to win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Fox cameras caught Panthers receiver Robby Anderson pitching a fit at position coach Frisman Jackson during Sunday’s loss to the Eagles.

Anderson said Thursday his frustration stemmed from his passion to win.

Tom Brady does that, and he’s one of the greatest,” Anderson said, via Jonathan Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “Players get mad; coaches yell at players. It’s nothing I’m ashamed of. . . . I think that’s a good thing so the world can see I care. I would hope that that’s how my teammates view it.”

Sam Darnold threw his third interception as the Panthers were driving to try to tie the game or win the game. Anderson ran a comeback route, and Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson sat on the route and intercepted Darnold’s pass.

Nelson said afterward he knew what was coming because Anderson was lined up in that formation all game. Anderson said Thursday that’s what he was trying to communicate with coaches and wanted to run a double move.

“I felt we could capitalize off that,” Anderson said. “That was my mindset. I have a very high football IQ. I was brought up under veteran legends — Brandon Marshall, Eric Decker — and I study the game, and I study myself. So I know my capabilities, I understand coverages, and I understand football, so it was along those lines.”

Anderson has only 12 catches for 179 yards and a touchdown in five games. He led the Panthers with a career-best 95 receptions last season for 1,096 yards.

“My goal is to help us win,” Anderson said. “So if I don’t touch the ball and we win, it’s fair game. My ultimate goal is to win. I’m a team player. But losing, I’m a sore loser.”

Robby Anderson says sideline outburst shows his passion to win originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Panthers sign S Sheldrick Redwine to practice squad

    The Panthers signed S Sheldrick Redwine on Thursday, adding another DB and one of the fanciest names in the league to their practice squad.

  • The Broncos are a lock for NFL Week 6 | Lorenzo’s Locks

    Lorenzo Reyes is back with his three NFL locks for Week 6. Find out why he thinks the Broncos can handle the Raiders, and more.

  • Panthers' McCaffrey doesn't practice because of hamstring

    Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey did not practice Thursday, a sign that he could miss his third straight game while trying to rehab from a hamstring injury. The 2019 All-Pro running back had participated in four straight practices for the Panthers on a limited basis. Coach Matt Rhule told reporters on Wednesday that McCaffrey was “50-50” for the game and that his playing status would likely come down to a game-time decision.

  • Hilton returns to Colts practice, could play against Texans

    Indianapolis Colts receiver T.Y. Hilton was back on the practice field for Wednesday's light workout. If all goes well over the next few days, he might be playing Sunday against one of his favorite teams — Houston. The four-time Pro Bowler has been designated for return from injured reserve after having neck surgery in August and coach Frank Reich is optimistic Hilton will be cleared to play this weekend.

  • Kyler Murray still limited, DeAndre Hopkins still out at Cardinals practice

    The Cardinals got cornerbacks Byron Murphy and Marco Wilson back on the practice field, but wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins‘ status was unchanged from Wednesday. Hopkins sat out of practice a second straight day because of an illness. Hopkins has missed practice time throughout the season and he missed all three days of practice in Week [more]

  • Joe Mixon did not practice on Thursday

    The Bengals could have an issue in their backfield for Sunday’s game against the Lions. With backup running back Samaje Perine placed on the COVID-19 list earlier this week, starter Joe Mixon (ankle) did not practice on Thursday. Mixon has been dealing with the injury for the last week. He didn’t practice at all in [more]

  • NFL line movement: Favorite has flipped in Vikings-Panthers

    Taking a look at the early line movement for Week 6 of the NFL season.

  • Unbeaten Cardinals are road underdogs against 3-2 Browns in Week 6

    We cover all the betting lines for the Week 6 between the Cardinals and Browns.

  • Giants concerns, grading Zach Wilson going into the bye week | The Tailgate

    In this week's episode of&nbsp;The Tailgate, sponsored by Verizon, SNY NFL Insider Ralph Vacchiano and Michelle Margaux are joined by The Ringer's John Jastremski. The crew analyzes Zach Wilson's rookie season so far as the Jets head into their bye week. Ralph and JJ also weigh in on the Giants' injury issues as well as the defensive deficiencies that have plagued them so far this season. Michelle forces Ralph to say something nice about key figures in the New York football scene in&nbsp;Five Seconds of Flattery as well as a&nbsp;Comment Section&nbsp;where Michelle, Ralph and JJ answer questions about the Giants daunting schedule and Joe Judge's handling of the Kadarius Toney situation. Watch More of The Tailgate: https://on.sny.tv/izZbK6L​ About The Tailgate: The Tailgate is SNY’s digital football series that focuses on conversations fans are having across social media along with interviews with players, coaches and insiders.

  • 2021-22 Daily Fantasy Basketball primer

    New to daily fantasy basketball for the 2021-22 NBA season? Need a refresher? We've got you covered.

  • Report: Caesars Sportsbook is “preparing to go after” Adam Schefter

    The rumors have percolated in industry circles for weeks. Wednesday’s developments may have caused the rumors to transmogrify into an official report. Via Michael McCarthy and A.J. Perez of FrontOfficeSports.com, Caesaers Sportsbook “is preparing go after” ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Schefter’s contract expires in the summer of 2022. A buzz has been building among those in [more]

  • What happens with Jon Gruden’s contract?

    Several have asked about the status of Jon Gruden’s much-hyped 10-year, $100 million contract, given his resignation after five games of his fourth season. Here’s a look at some of the issues relevant to whether and to what extent he gets paid. First, the resignation generally waives all rights to ongoing compensation. This assumes, however, [more]

  • Dodgers' Julio Urias won't start NLCS Game 5; Astros' Lance McCullers out of ALCS

    Dodgers did not reveal whether lefty Julio Urias is injured or ill, but he will not be on the mound for their winner-take-all game vs. the Giants.

  • Gruden's vulgar emails cc'd Tampa leaders

    Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal

  • Gruden's emails, an impending NFL legal disaster & 3 teams we're worried about

    Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.

  • Chargers HC Brandon Staley delivers powerful message in response to Jon Gruden controversy

    Chargers HC Brandon Staley is a leader of the people.

  • Five worst deals among college football coaches' contracts

    Two coaches who have won national championships are among those with the worst contracts in college football.

  • USA TODAY Sports head coach database lists Ed Orgeron’s buyout number

    What would it cost to buy out Ed Orgeron, we now have a better answer.

  • Vikings get good news and a lot of bad news on the Wednesday injury report

    The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.

  • ESPN host questioned how real the Derek Stingley Jr injury really is

    One ESPN host questions how real the injury to Derek Stingley Jr is.