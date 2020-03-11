Robby Anderson says it'd be a 'dream come true' to play with Tom Brady

If the New England Patriots want to keep Tom Brady, they may need to surround him with more offensive weapons.

Well, there are plenty of offensive weapons who want to play with Tom Brady.

New York Jets wide receiver and pending unrestricted free agent Robby Anderson joined that club Wednesday morning, telling ESPN's "SportsCenter" it would be a "dream come true" to team up with Brady.

Pending FA Robby Anderson, appearing on @SportsCenter, said he had a dream last night that he was on the same team as Tom Brady. He said he didn't know which team. He said it would be "a dream come true" to play with Brady. Literally, I guess. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) March 11, 2020

Anderson said he literally had a dream about being on the same team as Brady -- although he couldn't tell in his dream what jerseys they were wearing.

In a vacuum, Anderson's comments aren't ground-breaking. Who wouldn't want to catch passes from the greatest quarterback of all time who consistently lifts the play of his wide receivers?

But the timing of Anderson's remarks are notable considering he's hitting the open market along with Brady on March 18, and that the Patriots reportedly are interested in stocking up on pass-catchers this offseason.

We should note that Anderson said Tuesday on ESPN's "NFL Live" he wants to return to the Jets, and that he believes New York "definitely" wants to re-sign him.

So, unless Brady pulls a reverse Bill Belichick and goes from the Patriots to the Jets this offseason -- which is about as unlikely as Rob Gronkowski playing in the NFL this season -- Anderson's only hope of making his "dream" a reality is to follow Brady in free agency.

Could that lead to Anderson in a Patriots uniform next season? The speedy wideout, who caught 52 passes for 779 yards and five touchdowns last season while averaging 15 yards per catch, is the type of deep threat New England may covet to make its offense more dynamic.

We'll have to wait until next week to find out which of Anderson's dreams get realized.

UPDATE (12:15 p.m. ET): In case you're questioning whether Anderson really had a dream about Brady on Tuesday night -- the wide receiver is sticking to his guns.

This really ain't a lie r stunt on everything I had a dream we was at practice maybe it was jus the pro bowl 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/P0FJzmGSlh — Robby Anderson (@chosen1ra) March 11, 2020

