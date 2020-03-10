Wide receiver Robby Anderson is on track to be one of the top free agent wide receivers when the new league year gets underway next week, but the door hasn’t been closed on a return to the Jets.

Word last week was that the Jets were working to come to an agreement with Anderson on a new deal and the wideout confirmed that the team has made it clear they’d like him to stick around. Anderson said that would be his first choice, but noted that it’s not a sure thing.

“l think they definitely want me back,” Anderson said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “I truly do want to be back with the Jets. I love Sam [Darnold]. I love my teammates, Jamal [Adams] and all those guys. I feel like there’s unfinished business there that I’ve been trying to get done since I got there. I would hope to finish out the mission, all in all, but it’s a business.”‬

Anderson is the No. 3 wideout on our list of the top 100 free agents in the NFL this offseason. A.J. Green is No. 2 and expected to get a franchise tag from the Bengals while Amari Cooper tops the list. He could be tagged by the Cowboys if Dak Prescott signs a new deal before Monday’s deadline or if the players reject the proposed CBA and play out the season under the rules for the final year of the current one.

Robby Anderson feels he has “unfinished business” with Jets originally appeared on Pro Football Talk